Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 20:38
Thailand: Commemoration Ceremony for King Chulalongkorn

October 23, 2024_ The King and Queen of Thailand laid a wreath at the monument dedicated to King Chulalongkorn, also known as Rama V, to mark the...

Thailand: Commemoration Ceremony for King Chulalongkorn
24 ottobre 2024 | 20.26
Redazione Adnkronos
October 23, 2024_ The King and Queen of Thailand laid a wreath at the monument dedicated to King Chulalongkorn, also known as Rama V, to mark the celebration of Piyamaharaj Day. This ceremony is held every year to honor King Chulalongkorn's contribution to the modernization of the country and the improvement of the living conditions of its citizens. The commemoration was held at Dusit Palace, a major royal residence located in Bangkok, which hosts official events and state ceremonies. The celebration is a significant moment for the Thai people, who respectfully remember Chulalongkorn's reign, as reported by เดลินิวส์. Chulalongkorn is a key figure in Thai history, as he introduced reforms that transformed Thailand into a modern nation.

