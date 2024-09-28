Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
Thailand: Compensation for families affected by floods in Chiang Rai
28 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
September 28, 2024_ The Thai government has started paying compensation to more than 3,800 families affected by floods in Chiang Rai province. The Ministry of the Interior has received a budget of 3.08 billion baht to support flood victims nationwide. Families who have been flooded for more than 30 days will receive 30,000 baht, while those affected for shorter periods will receive reduced amounts. The flood situation in Chiang Rai is improving, but the province remains on high alert for possible further flooding, the Bangkok Post reported. The floods have particularly affected the districts of Muang, Chiang Saen and Mae Sai, areas known for their natural beauty and local culture.

