Thailand: Complex political situation and waiting for the future of the government

07 August 2024_ The political situation in Thailand is complicated, with the future of the "Khao Klai" party in question due to a recent ruling by the Constitutional Court. An important decision regarding Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is expected on August 17, while former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra seems to want to resume a central role in politics. The strategy of balance between conservatives and liberals could influence the future of the government and the next elections. The news is reported by dailynews.co.th. The current situation reflects ongoing political tensions in Thailand, a country that has seen frequent changes in government and conflicts between different political factions.