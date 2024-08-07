Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:30
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Complex political situation and waiting for the future of the government

07 August 2024_ The political situation in Thailand is complicated, with the future of the "Khao Klai" party in question due to a recent ruling by...

Thailand: Complex political situation and waiting for the future of the government
07 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 August 2024_ The political situation in Thailand is complicated, with the future of the "Khao Klai" party in question due to a recent ruling by the Constitutional Court. An important decision regarding Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is expected on August 17, while former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra seems to want to resume a central role in politics. The strategy of balance between conservatives and liberals could influence the future of the government and the next elections. The news is reported by dailynews.co.th. The current situation reflects ongoing political tensions in Thailand, a country that has seen frequent changes in government and conflicts between different political factions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
cent ruling An important decision political situation in Thailand August
Vedi anche
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza