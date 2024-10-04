Thailand: Con for All calls for acceleration of new Constitution

October 4, 2024_ Activist group Con for All has submitted a request to the Speaker of the Thai Parliament, Wan Muhammad Noor Matha, to quickly start the process of drafting a new Constitution. Activists fear that with the current government's limited time, the new document cannot be completed in time. In addition, members of the government are planning to discuss constitutional changes next week, while Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was recently named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people of the future. The news was reported by thairath.co.th. The Thai Constitution is a fundamental document that regulates the functioning of the government and the rights of citizens.