Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Concerns about economic growth below 2%

18 July 2024_ KKP Research has expressed concerns about the growth capacity of the Thai economy, which could fall below 2%. Three main factors have...

Thailand: Concerns about economic growth below 2%
19 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

18 July 2024_ KKP Research has expressed concerns about the growth capacity of the Thai economy, which could fall below 2%. Three main factors have been identified: reduced competitiveness, declining and aging workforce, and lack of investment. Research suggests that without significant structural reforms, economic growth will continue to slow. KKP Research, part of the Kiatnakin Phatra financial group, highlighted the importance of investments in technology and tax reforms to improve the situation. According to กรุงเทพธุรกิจ, Thailand must address demographic and production challenges to avoid further economic decline. The proposed reforms include improvements in education, opening of the service sector, and tax reforms to support long-term growth.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
investimento investments ampliamento growth
Vedi anche
News to go
Guasto informatico mondiale, cosa succede
News to go
Trump: "Sono sopravvissuto perché avevo Dio dalla mia parte"
News to go
Biden, sondaggio: due terzi democratici vogliono suo ritiro
News to go
Auto, vendite giugno 2024: i dati
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza