Thailand: Concerns about economic growth below 2%

18 July 2024_ KKP Research has expressed concerns about the growth capacity of the Thai economy, which could fall below 2%. Three main factors have been identified: reduced competitiveness, declining and aging workforce, and lack of investment. Research suggests that without significant structural reforms, economic growth will continue to slow. KKP Research, part of the Kiatnakin Phatra financial group, highlighted the importance of investments in technology and tax reforms to improve the situation. According to กรุงเทพธุรกิจ, Thailand must address demographic and production challenges to avoid further economic decline. The proposed reforms include improvements in education, opening of the service sector, and tax reforms to support long-term growth.