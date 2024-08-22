Thailand: Concerns over baht appreciation, impact on exports

August 21, 2024_ Chairman of the Maritime Transporters Council of Thailand, Chaiyan Charoensuk, expressed concern over the sudden appreciation of the baht, which reached 34.5 baht per dollar, from 36-36.50 baht in July. This change could negatively affect exports, which grew 2% in the first half of 2024 thanks to a weaker baht. Chaiyan warned that the baht's appreciation could particularly affect the agricultural sector, which saw a 20% increase in exports in the first half. The source of this information is the news site กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The chairman also stressed the importance of keeping the baht in a range of 35-36 baht per dollar to ensure export stability.