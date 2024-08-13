Thailand: Concerns Over Influx of Cheap Chinese Goods

August 13, 2024_ The influx of cheap and low-quality Chinese goods is becoming a critical issue in Thailand, raising concerns among stakeholders about the impact on local businesses and consumer welfare. The issue has resurfaced after the launch of the Chinese platform Term, which offers cheap products directly from China, gaining popularity among Thai consumers. However, there are concerns about the quality and safety of these products, as well as their effect on local businesses. Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow said the government is working to ensure that imported products meet Thai standards and do not harm local businesses, as reported by Bangkok Post. In addition, the government is exploring trade opportunities with China and improving the quality of Thai products and services to compete with Chinese ones.