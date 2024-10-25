Cerca nel sito
 
Thailand: Concerns over possible unrest in Deep South ahead of Tak Bai massacre anniversary

October 25, 2024_ Thai authorities are expressing concern over the possibility of fresh unrest in the country's deep south, coinciding with the...

25 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
October 25, 2024_ Thai authorities are expressing concern over the possibility of fresh unrest in the country's deep south, coinciding with the expiration of the statute of limitations in the Tak Bai massacre case. Army Region 4 commander General Paisal Ngamkamol has called for increased vigilance by local authorities to prevent provocations from outside groups. Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered provincial governors to ensure security ahead of the 20th anniversary of the incident, which occurred on October 25, 2004. The Tak Bai massacre, which took place in Narathiwat, is a key event in the security history of southern Thailand, where ethnic and religious tensions persist. The news is reported by the Bangkok Post. Authorities are stepping up security measures in response to recent attacks, including two explosions in Narathiwat that injured three soldiers.

