Thailand: Constitutional Court dismisses Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin

August 14, 2024_ Thailand's Constitutional Court has ruled to remove Srettha Thavisin from the post of Prime Minister by a vote of 5 to 4. The decision has rocked the Pheu Thai party, of which Thavisin is a member, sparking concerns within the party. The controversy arose following an appeal by 40 members of the Senate, who challenged the legitimacy of Thavisin's appointment due to previous criminal convictions. The court ruled that his appointment violated constitutional provisions regarding the suitability of cabinet members, as reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The political situation in Thailand remains tense, which could impact various ongoing government projects.