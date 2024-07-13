Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Constitutional Court grants extension to Move Forward party

July 12, 2024_ Thailand's Constitutional Court has granted the Move Forward party a seven-week extension to prepare its defense against the party's...

Thailand: Constitutional Court grants extension to Move Forward party
13 luglio 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 12, 2024_ Thailand's Constitutional Court has granted the Move Forward party a seven-week extension to prepare its defense against the party's possible dissolution. This decision offers the party hope to continue its political activities without being disbanded. Some citizens believe the Court is acting under political pressure, but the decision to grant more time could help dispel such perceptions. The situation is being monitored closely, as the party's future could significantly influence the Thai political scene. Dailynews.co.th reports it. The Constitutional Court is the judicial body responsible for ensuring compliance with the Constitution in Thailand.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Constitutional Court grants extension Thai political scene reports it Thailand's Constitutional Court
Vedi anche
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza