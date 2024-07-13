Thailand: Constitutional Court grants extension to Move Forward party

July 12, 2024_ Thailand's Constitutional Court has granted the Move Forward party a seven-week extension to prepare its defense against the party's possible dissolution. This decision offers the party hope to continue its political activities without being disbanded. Some citizens believe the Court is acting under political pressure, but the decision to grant more time could help dispel such perceptions. The situation is being monitored closely, as the party's future could significantly influence the Thai political scene. Dailynews.co.th reports it. The Constitutional Court is the judicial body responsible for ensuring compliance with the Constitution in Thailand.