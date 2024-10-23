Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
Thailand: Constitutional Court hears petition against Thaksin Shinawatra and Pheu Thai

23 ottobre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
October 23, 2024_ Thailand's Constitutional Court is considering whether to accept a petition accusing former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and the Pheu Thai party of attempting to undermine the constitutional monarchy. The petition, filed by lawyer Teerayut Suwankesorn, includes six points in support of the charges and calls for Thaksin to be stopped from doing so. Teerayut also called for Pheu Thai not to be used as a tool for such purposes. The court has requested a report from the Attorney General's Office on its actions on the petition, the Bangkok Post reported. The move comes amid tense political tensions, with Pheu Thai continuing to deny allegations of influence by Thaksin, an exiled former prime minister and controversial figure in Thai politics.

