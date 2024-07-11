Thailand: Constitutional Court sets hearing for Prime Minister's case

11 July 2024_ The Constitutional Court of Thailand has set the next hearing for 28 July in the case involving Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, accused of conflict of interest. The issue concerns the appointment of Pichit Chuenban, Srettha's legal advisor, as a minister in the prime minister's office. The decision to postpone the hearing was made to allow the defense more time to prepare. The case was brought by 40 outgoing senators who are calling for Pichit's removal under Section 160 (6) of the constitution, which prohibits ministers from having conflicts of interest. The Bangkok Post reports it. The Court will have to conclude the case by the set date.