Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 11:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Constitutional Court sets hearing for Prime Minister's case

11 July 2024_ The Constitutional Court of Thailand has set the next hearing for 28 July in the case involving Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin,...

Thailand: Constitutional Court sets hearing for Prime Minister's case
11 luglio 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

11 July 2024_ The Constitutional Court of Thailand has set the next hearing for 28 July in the case involving Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, accused of conflict of interest. The issue concerns the appointment of Pichit Chuenban, Srettha's legal advisor, as a minister in the prime minister's office. The decision to postpone the hearing was made to allow the defense more time to prepare. The case was brought by 40 outgoing senators who are calling for Pichit's removal under Section 160 (6) of the constitution, which prohibits ministers from having conflicts of interest. The Bangkok Post reports it. The Court will have to conclude the case by the set date.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Minister Srettha Thavisin inchiesta hearing alloggiamento
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza