Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
Thailand: Constitutional Court under scrutiny over Move Forward Party case

August 23, 2024_ Thailand’s Constitutional Court is in the spotlight for its upcoming verdict on allegations of misuse of funds by the Move Forward...

Thailand: Constitutional Court under scrutiny over Move Forward Party case
23 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 23, 2024_ Thailand’s Constitutional Court is in the spotlight for its upcoming verdict on allegations of misuse of funds by the Move Forward Party (MFP). A judge from the court recently held a seminar on the matter, raising questions about the institution’s impartiality. The court’s decision could have significant implications for the future of the MFP, which has denied any wrongdoing and called for a fair and transparent investigation. The case has sparked a broader debate about the role of justice in Thai politics, as reported by Bangkok Post. The Constitutional Court is a key body in Thailand’s legal system, responsible for ensuring that laws comply with the country’s constitution.

