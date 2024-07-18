Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
Thailand: Constitutional Court will decide on the dissolution of the Move Forward Party

July 17, 2024_ The Constitutional Court of Thailand will issue its verdict on the Move Forward Party (MFP) dissolution case on August 7. The decision...

18 luglio 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
July 17, 2024_ The Constitutional Court of Thailand will issue its verdict on the Move Forward Party (MFP) dissolution case on August 7. The decision follows a petition presented by the Electoral Commission (EC) accusing the MFP of wanting to overthrow the democratic regime with the King as head of state. The petition, submitted in March, argues that the MFP's actions are hostile to the constitutional monarchy, particularly its attempts to change the lèse-majesté law. The Court found that there was sufficient evidence for a decision and set a date for the verdict. The Bangkok Post reports it. The MFP has until July 24 to submit a final written statement.

