Thailand: Consumer confidence declines in June 2024

July 11, 2024_ Thai consumer confidence fell to 58.9 points in June 2024, the lowest level in nine months. The decline was influenced by concerns about political instability, after the Constitutional Court accepted a petition from 40 senators regarding the Prime Minister's qualifications. Other factors include rising energy prices, particularly gasoline, and the slow economic recovery. International tensions, such as war in the Middle East, have also contributed to this situation. The news site กรุงเทพธุรกิจ reports it. Overall confidence in the economy fell to 52.6 points, while confidence in job opportunities and future incomes was at 56.1 and 67.9 points respectively.