Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 12 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:44
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Consumer confidence declines in June 2024

July 11, 2024_ Thai consumer confidence fell to 58.9 points in June 2024, the lowest level in nine months. The decline was influenced by concerns...

Thailand: Consumer confidence declines in June 2024
12 luglio 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 11, 2024_ Thai consumer confidence fell to 58.9 points in June 2024, the lowest level in nine months. The decline was influenced by concerns about political instability, after the Constitutional Court accepted a petition from 40 senators regarding the Prime Minister's qualifications. Other factors include rising energy prices, particularly gasoline, and the slow economic recovery. International tensions, such as war in the Middle East, have also contributed to this situation. The news site กรุงเทพธุรกิจ reports it. Overall confidence in the economy fell to 52.6 points, while confidence in job opportunities and future incomes was at 56.1 and 67.9 points respectively.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
consumer confidence declines consumer confidence indice congiunturale such as war in the Middle East
Vedi anche
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza