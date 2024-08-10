Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 10 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Controversy Over 10,000 Baht Digital Money Plan

August 10, 2024_ A leader of a patriotic organization has filed a complaint with the administrative court against the Prime Minister and the Thai...

Thailand: Controversy Over 10,000 Baht Digital Money Plan
10 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 10, 2024_ A leader of a patriotic organization has filed a complaint with the administrative court against the Prime Minister and the Thai government, accusing them of abuse of power over the project to distribute 10,000 baht via digital wallets. The plaintiff pointed out that the program, funded by taxes and loans, has been criticized by experts and institutions for the risk of fraud and the negative impact on national finances. Despite the objections, the government continues to support the project, which is scheduled to start registering shops on October 1, naewna.com reported. The project aims to stimulate the economy, but raises concerns about rising public debt and the country's financial sustainability.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Thai government plaintiff pointed out that Thai campo da tennis
Vedi anche
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza