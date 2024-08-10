Thailand: Controversy Over 10,000 Baht Digital Money Plan

August 10, 2024_ A leader of a patriotic organization has filed a complaint with the administrative court against the Prime Minister and the Thai government, accusing them of abuse of power over the project to distribute 10,000 baht via digital wallets. The plaintiff pointed out that the program, funded by taxes and loans, has been criticized by experts and institutions for the risk of fraud and the negative impact on national finances. Despite the objections, the government continues to support the project, which is scheduled to start registering shops on October 1, naewna.com reported. The project aims to stimulate the economy, but raises concerns about rising public debt and the country's financial sustainability.