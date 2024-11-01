Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 01 Novembre 2024
Thailand: Country buys more rice than any other in ASEAN

Thailand: Country buys more rice than any other in ASEAN
01 novembre 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 01, 2024_ Thailand has seen a significant increase in its rice imports, surpassing all other ASEAN countries. This trend is attributed to growing domestic demand and expanding exports to overseas markets. Thai authorities are implementing strategies to ensure the quality and competitiveness of local rice. Thailand, historically one of the world's leading rice producers, continues to play a crucial role in the regional market, news site เดลินิวส์ reports. Rice is a staple in the Thai diet and is an important part of the country's agricultural economy.

