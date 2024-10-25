Thailand: Country moves toward BRICS and OECD membership to strengthen its economy

October 25, 2024_ Thailand is taking significant steps to become a member of the BRICS group and the OECD, aiming to expand its role in the global economy. The Thai government has already officially applied for membership in both organizations, stressing the importance of sustainable economic growth rather than geopolitical motivations. The Secretary General of the OECD will visit Thailand next week to discuss the details of the membership, กรุงเทพธุรกิจ reported. Joining these groups could open up new trade and investment opportunities for Thailand, helping it improve its standing in the international arena.