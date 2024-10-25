Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Country moves toward BRICS and OECD membership to strengthen its economy

October 25, 2024_ Thailand is taking significant steps to become a member of the BRICS group and the OECD, aiming to expand its role in the global...

Thailand: Country moves toward BRICS and OECD membership to strengthen its economy
25 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 25, 2024_ Thailand is taking significant steps to become a member of the BRICS group and the OECD, aiming to expand its role in the global economy. The Thai government has already officially applied for membership in both organizations, stressing the importance of sustainable economic growth rather than geopolitical motivations. The Secretary General of the OECD will visit Thailand next week to discuss the details of the membership, กรุงเทพธุรกิจ reported. Joining these groups could open up new trade and investment opportunities for Thailand, helping it improve its standing in the international arena.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
country moves toward BRICS membership the Secretary General of the OECD will OECD membership
Vedi anche
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza