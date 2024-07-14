Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 14 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Criticism of the plan to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic

July 14, 2024_ The Thai government has come under fire for plans to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic, a move that could damage business and investor...

Thailand: Criticism of the plan to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic
14 luglio 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 14, 2024_ The Thai government has come under fire for plans to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic, a move that could damage business and investor confidence. A House of Representatives committee responsible for the bill will meet Monday to discuss the proposal. The Ministry of Public Health has suggested that cannabis, with the exception of branches, roots and seeds, should be reclassified as a narcotic. Flowers and materials with more than 0.2% THC will also be considered narcotics. The Bangkok Post reports it. The reclassification could have a significant impact on the cannabis industry in Thailand.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reclassify cannabis as cannabis suggested that cannabis as
Vedi anche
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza