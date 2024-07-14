Thailand: Criticism of the plan to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic

July 14, 2024_ The Thai government has come under fire for plans to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic, a move that could damage business and investor confidence. A House of Representatives committee responsible for the bill will meet Monday to discuss the proposal. The Ministry of Public Health has suggested that cannabis, with the exception of branches, roots and seeds, should be reclassified as a narcotic. Flowers and materials with more than 0.2% THC will also be considered narcotics. The Bangkok Post reports it. The reclassification could have a significant impact on the cannabis industry in Thailand.