Sabato 19 Ottobre 2024
Thailand: Criticisms and challenges for Phaethongthan Shinawatra's government

October 18, 2024_ Phaethongthan Shinawatra, Thailand’s prime minister and a member of the notorious Shinawatra family, faces mounting criticism from...

19 ottobre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
October 18, 2024_ Phaethongthan Shinawatra, Thailand’s prime minister and a member of the notorious Shinawatra family, faces mounting criticism from society as he enters his second month in office. His policy decisions, including the controversial appointment of an adviser, have raised concerns about his experience and the stability of the government. In addition, tensions with the Bank of Thailand and issues related to the Tak Bai case, which has left more than 80 people dead, continue to weigh on his administration. The political situation is further complicated by opposition pressure and public demonstrations against the government, dailynews.co.th reported. The economic stability and public confidence in Phaethongthan’s government remain in question as the country braces for possible future developments.

