Thailand: Deal to transfer two pandas from China coming in 2027

Domenica 10 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
November 9, 2024_ Thailand's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment plans to sign an agreement in 2025 to relocate two pandas from China....

10 novembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
November 9, 2024_ Thailand's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment plans to sign an agreement in 2025 to relocate two pandas from China. Permanent Secretary Jatuporn Buruspat said negotiations with Chinese authorities were progressing well, with plans to build a new habitat at Chiang Mai Zoological Garden. The new living area will be larger than the current 6,250-square-meter enclosure and will meet Chinese animal welfare standards. The pandas, who will arrive to mark the 50th anniversary of Thailand-China relations, will serve as goodwill ambassadors, the Bangkok Post reported. Chiang Mai Zoological Garden has hosted pandas in the past, attracting millions of visitors and contributing to the conservation of the species.

