Thailand: Defence Minister visits Koh Kut to assert territorial sovereignty

November 08, 2024_ Defense Minister Prutham Wechayachai will travel to Koh Kut, an island in Trat province, tomorrow to reaffirm Thailand's territorial sovereignty amid a dispute with Cambodia. A group of ministers will accompany Prutham to inspect the island and listen to concerns from local residents. The visit is part of the government's efforts to resolve overlapping areas of territorial claims with its neighbor. Prutham said that claims that Thailand is losing the island are untrue, the Bangkok Post reported. The government hopes that after the visit, the overlapping claims can be clarified through the formation of a committee involving various relevant ministries and agencies.