Sabato 26 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
Thailand: Defense Minister Confirms Importance of MoU with Cambodia

October 26, 2024_ Thailand's Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has rejected proposals to cancel a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in...

Thailand: Defense Minister Confirms Importance of MoU with Cambodia
26 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
October 26, 2024_ Thailand's Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has rejected proposals to cancel a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in 2000 with Cambodia, stressing the importance of maintaining good relations between the two countries. At a House committee meeting, some members had suggested canceling the MoU, but the minister said the agreement was crucial and had brought benefits to both nations. Wechayachai reiterated that cooperation with Cambodia was crucial to regional stability. The news was reported by the Bangkok Post. The MoU is an agreement that promotes cooperation in various fields, helping to strengthen ties between Thailand and Cambodia, two Southeast Asian countries with a history of complex interactions.

