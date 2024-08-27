Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
Thailand: Delays in appointing new cabinet ministers

August 27, 2024_ The formation of Thailand's new government, led by Phaetongtarn Shinawatra, is facing significant delays in submitting ministerial...

Thailand: Delays in appointing new cabinet ministers
27 agosto 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
August 27, 2024_ The formation of Thailand's new government, led by Phaetongtarn Shinawatra, is facing significant delays in submitting ministerial names. Some parties, including the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), have urged submission of documents needed to verify candidates, while other parties have not yet completed their lists. The process of verifying candidates' qualifications is ongoing, but there is no deadline set for the final submission. The situation is complicated by requests for clarification and documentation from the Prime Minister's Office. The source of this news is thairath.co.th. The political situation in Thailand is delicate, with the new government trying to establish its legitimacy and deal with internal challenges.

in Evidenza