Thailand: Delays in forming Phaethongthan Shinawatra's new government

August 25, 2024_ The formation of Thailand's new government, led by Phaethongthan Shinawatra, is facing significant delays due to a lack of official names for ministers from coalition parties. Deputy Prime Minister Phumitham Wechayachai said some parties have not yet submitted their proposals, creating confusion and internal liability. Despite pressure to speed up the process, the government is trying to ensure that all candidates meet ethical and legal requirements. The situation is further complicated by the need to approve the appointments through the royal approval process. The source of this news is thairath.co.th. The political situation in Thailand remains tense, with parties trying to find an agreement to ensure the stability of the government.