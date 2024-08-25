Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 25 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Delays in forming Phaethongthan Shinawatra's new government

August 25, 2024_ The formation of Thailand's new government, led by Phaethongthan Shinawatra, is facing significant delays due to a lack of official...

Thailand: Delays in forming Phaethongthan Shinawatra's new government
25 agosto 2024 | 12.59
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 25, 2024_ The formation of Thailand's new government, led by Phaethongthan Shinawatra, is facing significant delays due to a lack of official names for ministers from coalition parties. Deputy Prime Minister Phumitham Wechayachai said some parties have not yet submitted their proposals, creating confusion and internal liability. Despite pressure to speed up the process, the government is trying to ensure that all candidates meet ethical and legal requirements. The situation is further complicated by the need to approve the appointments through the royal approval process. The source of this news is thairath.co.th. The political situation in Thailand remains tense, with parties trying to find an agreement to ensure the stability of the government.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
candidates meet ethical diodo luminoso led Deputy Prime Minister Phumitham Wechayachai
Vedi anche
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza