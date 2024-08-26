Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
Thailand: Democratic Party launches relief scheme for flood victims

August 25, 2024_ The Democratic Party of Thailand has launched a platform to collect emergency reports from citizens affected by floods in the north...

Thailand: Democratic Party launches relief scheme for flood victims
26 agosto 2024 | 12.46
Redazione Adnkronos
August 25, 2024_ The Democratic Party of Thailand has launched a platform to collect emergency reports from citizens affected by floods in the north of the country. Party members, including deputy leader Sombat Yasinth, announced that volunteers are already on the ground to provide assistance. The party plans to send material aid to Chiang Rai and Nan provinces on August 26, 2024, as they monitor the situation of floods that are reminiscent of the devastating floods of 2011. The news was reported by dailynews.co.th. The Democratic Party, one of Thailand's major political parties, is committed to providing support and assistance to communities in need.

