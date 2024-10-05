Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 05 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Devastating floods hit Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai

October 5, 2024_ Floods in Thailand have hit Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai provinces hard, with rainfall exceeding 200 millimeters. The Ping River has...

Thailand: Devastating floods hit Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai
05 ottobre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 5, 2024_ Floods in Thailand have hit Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai provinces hard, with rainfall exceeding 200 millimeters. The Ping River has reached record levels, inundating markets and economic areas, while one elephant has drowned and many others are missing. Authorities are mobilizing aid for over 100 elephants and thousands of trapped domestic animals. The situation is critical, with the army working to contain the damage and ensure the safety of the population, as reported by thairath.co.th. Floods have also hit other areas, with over 200 homes damaged and several communities forced to evacuate.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Devastating floods hit Chiang Mai Chiang Mai the Ping River has Changwat Chiang Rai
Vedi anche
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza