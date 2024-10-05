Thailand: Devastating floods hit Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai

October 5, 2024_ Floods in Thailand have hit Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai provinces hard, with rainfall exceeding 200 millimeters. The Ping River has reached record levels, inundating markets and economic areas, while one elephant has drowned and many others are missing. Authorities are mobilizing aid for over 100 elephants and thousands of trapped domestic animals. The situation is critical, with the army working to contain the damage and ensure the safety of the population, as reported by thairath.co.th. Floods have also hit other areas, with over 200 homes damaged and several communities forced to evacuate.