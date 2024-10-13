Cerca nel sito
 
Thailand: Devastating floods in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai call for better urban planning

Thailand: Devastating floods in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai call for better urban planning
Redazione Adnkronos
October 13, 2024_ Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai provinces have suffered two waves of flooding, described by residents as the worst in decades. Although the waters have largely receded, volunteers continue to clear the mud that has invaded roads and homes. Experts suggest that authorities need to review urban planning and work with Myanmar to address future risks of cross-border flooding. The source of this information is the Bangkok Post. The situation is exacerbated by changes in land use and human activities, making a coordinated and sustainable response necessary to prevent future disasters.

