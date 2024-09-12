Thailand: Dheeradon Dissara to represent Thailand at Campari Red Hands final in Italy

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
12 settembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
September 11, 2024_ Dheeradon “Gotji” Dissara, winner of the Campari Red Hands Thailand 2024 competition, will represent Thailand at the Campari Red Hands Asia 2024 finals in Milan, Italy in November. The event, hosted at the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel in Bangkok, saw 109 bartenders compete, with nine finalists competing for the title. Campari, a well-known Italian brand famous for its aperitif and Negroni, has resumed the competition after five years, involving 539 bartenders from 13 Asian countries. The news was reported by prnewsthailand.com, highlighting the importance of cocktail culture and the connection between Thailand and Italy in the world of mixology.

