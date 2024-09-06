Thailand: Dheeradon Dissara to represent the country at the Campari Red Hands competition in Italy

05 September 2024_ Dheeradon “Gotji” Dissara, General Manager of Ray Cocktail and Bite, has won the Campari Red Hands Thailand 2024 cocktail competition, held at the Radisson Blu Plaza in Bangkok. The win allows him to represent Thailand at the Campari Red Hands Asia 2024 competition, which will take place in Milan, Italy in November 2024. The event featured 109 contestants, with nine finalists testing their skills in a cocktail-themed setting. Celebrating the heritage of Campari, the competition will bring together Asia’s best bartenders to compete for the title of Campari Red Hands Asia Champion. The news was reported by bangkokpost.com. The competition marks the return of the event after five years and highlights the importance of cocktail culture in Asia.