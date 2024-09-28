Thailand: Difficulties in implementing minimum wage increase to 400 baht per day

September 28, 2024_ The Thai government, led by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, is facing significant difficulties in following through on its promise to raise the minimum wage to 400 baht a day, scheduled for October 1, 2024. Wage-setting committee meetings have repeatedly broken up due to the absence of private sector representatives, highlighting tensions between the government and employers. Despite promises of economic growth, Thailand's GDP has shown signs of stagnation, making the policy difficult to implement. The source of this information is mgronline.com. The current situation raises questions about the government's ability to deliver on its campaign promises, in a complex and evolving economic environment.