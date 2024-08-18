Thailand: Digital Scams Draining Bank Accounts on Alert

August 18, 2024_ Thai authorities have issued a warning to citizens about digital scams that aim to steal money from bank accounts. These scams come in the form of fake news and phishing attempts, which trick users into providing sensitive information. Experts recommend being wary of suspicious messages and not sharing personal data. It is crucial that citizens remain vigilant to protect their savings from these cyber threats. The news was reported by เดลินิวส์. Authorities are stepping up efforts to educate the public about the risks of online fraud and promote cybersecurity practices.