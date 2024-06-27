Thailand: 'Discover Italia' festival celebrates Italian cuisine

June 25, 2024_ Tops, a food company under Central Retail, presents 'Discover Italia', a culinary festival celebrating the excellence of Italian cuisine. The event offers over 1,600 premium food products imported directly from Italy, available until June 25, 2024 at Tops stores and Tops Food Hall. Featured products include Garofalo pasta from Campania, Bertolli olive oil from Tuscany and Vicenzovo biscuits from Veneto. The initiative aims to give customers an authentic gastronomic experience without having to travel to Italy. Hotelsthailoc.com reports it. The festival also includes exclusive products such as Italian cheeses from Latteria Soresina and desserts from Loacker, offering a taste of Italian culinary tradition.