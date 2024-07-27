Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 27 Luglio 2024
Thailand: Discovery of an ancient Buddhist artifact in Chiang Mai

27 July 2024_ An important archaeological discovery has occurred in Chiang Mai, where an ancient Buddhist artefact dating back centuries has been...

Thailand: Discovery of an ancient Buddhist artifact in Chiang Mai
27 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
27 July 2024_ An important archaeological discovery has occurred in Chiang Mai, where an ancient Buddhist artefact dating back centuries has been found. Experts believe the object may provide new insights into the region's Buddhist history and culture. The discovery was made during restoration work at a local temple, sparking great interest among historians and archeology enthusiasts. Local authorities have announced that the artefact will be displayed to the public in a museum in the city, to promote awareness of Thailand's cultural heritage. The news was reported by เดลินิวส์. This finding highlights the importance of preserving and enhancing the cultural history of Thailand, a country rich in traditions and historical monuments.

