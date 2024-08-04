Cerca nel sito
 
Thailand: Discussions between government and opposition on parliamentary management

04 August 2024_ Thai government leader Sutthin has initiated a dialogue with coalition and opposition parties to discuss observations relating to the...

04 August 2024_ Thai government leader Sutthin has initiated a dialogue with coalition and opposition parties to discuss observations relating to the functioning of Parliament. During the meeting, important questions were raised regarding the effectiveness of legislative operations and collaboration between different political forces. The aim is to improve communication and cooperation within the assembly, to ensure a smoother decision-making process. This meeting represents a significant step towards greater political unity in Thailand, as reported by เดลินิวส์. Thailand, a country in Southeast Asia, has a complex political history, characterized by frequent changes in government and tensions between different political factions.

