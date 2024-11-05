Thailand: Discussions on postponing appointment of Bank of Thailand president

05 November 2024_ The Thai government is considering a postponement of the appointment of the new president of the Bank of Thailand, a major financial institution in the country. Finance Minister Sakchai has called a meeting with representatives from all sectors involved to discuss the implications of this postponement. The decision is motivated by the need to ensure a smooth transition and address the current economic challenges. The Bank of Thailand, which is responsible for monetary policy and financial stability, plays a crucial role in the national economy, as reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. Further details on the new appointment date will be announced after consultations among stakeholders.