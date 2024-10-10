Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Doctors warn of risks for private hospitals

October 10, 2024_ Rural doctors in Thailand have warned that private hospitals may exit the National Health Insurance System (SPS). This could happen...

Thailand: Doctors warn of risks for private hospitals
10 ottobre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 10, 2024_ Rural doctors in Thailand have warned that private hospitals may exit the National Health Insurance System (SPS). This could happen if adjustments to treatment fees are not made by the end of the year. Private hospitals, which play a crucial role in providing healthcare services, may find themselves in financial difficulty without adequate financial support. This raises concerns about the sustainability of the healthcare system and access to care for the population. The news was reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. Health authorities are called upon to find solutions to ensure continuity of services and protection of public health.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Health authorities which play Solar Power Satellite sequenziario
Vedi anche
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza