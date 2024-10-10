Thailand: Doctors warn of risks for private hospitals

October 10, 2024_ Rural doctors in Thailand have warned that private hospitals may exit the National Health Insurance System (SPS). This could happen if adjustments to treatment fees are not made by the end of the year. Private hospitals, which play a crucial role in providing healthcare services, may find themselves in financial difficulty without adequate financial support. This raises concerns about the sustainability of the healthcare system and access to care for the population. The news was reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. Health authorities are called upon to find solutions to ensure continuity of services and protection of public health.