Thailand: Dolce&Gabbana inaugurates a new boutique in Bangkok

18 July 2024_ Dolce&Gabbana has opened a new luxury boutique on the first floor of Siam Paragon in Bangkok, characterized by a simple but elegant design, typical of Italian style. The opening was attended by several Thai celebrities, including actors Zee Pruk and Nunew Chawarin, who sported casual looks with green and white details. Actresses Bow Maylada and Anne Thongprasom also attended the event, wearing dresses from the Italian brand's Pre Fall/Winter 2024 collection. The boutique features a wide range of iconic themes, such as Italian ceramics Maiolica and the classic Italian Mambo. Hommesthailand.com reports it. The opening of the boutique represents a further consolidation of the presence of the Italian brand in Asia, bringing a piece of Italy to the heart of Bangkok.