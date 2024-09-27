Thailand: Dolce&Gabbana opens a pop-up store in Bangkok with a touch of Italian elegance

September 27, 2024_ Dolce&Gabbana has opened a pop-up store at King Power Ratchaprasong, a duty-free shopping mall in the heart of Bangkok. The 243-square-meter store features a contemporary design that reflects the essence of the Italian brand, with gold-plated metal furnishings and elegant details. The collection on display includes men's and women's clothing, footwear and accessories, all characterized by a refined and modern aesthetic. The news was reported by columnai.net. Dolce&Gabbana, founded in 1984 by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, is a symbol of Italian luxury and continues to influence the global fashion landscape.