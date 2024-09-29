Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 29 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Ducati inaugurates its new factory in Rayong with an exclusive event

September 29, 2024_ Ducati recently opened a new factory in Rayong, Thailand, ahead of the MotoGP that will take place in Buriram from October 25 to...

Thailand: Ducati inaugurates its new factory in Rayong with an exclusive event
29 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 29, 2024_ Ducati recently opened a new factory in Rayong, Thailand, ahead of the MotoGP that will take place in Buriram from October 25 to 27, 2024. A select group of 30 motorcyclists had the opportunity to tour the facility, led by Marco Biondi, Ducati Vice President Sales & Marketing Asia Pacific. During the visit, participants were able to explore the various production departments and take part in acceleration and braking tests in a specially equipped cabin. The event, organized by The Bikers Café Thailand, highlighted Ducati's commitment to producing high-quality motorcycles and celebrated the passion for motorcycling, as reported by der-farang.com. The factory, inaugurated on April 5, 2024, represents an important step for Ducati in the Asian market, with a production capacity of 24,000 motorcycles per year.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ducati fabbrica factory recently opened
Vedi anche
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza