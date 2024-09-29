Thailand: Ducati inaugurates its new factory in Rayong with an exclusive event

September 29, 2024_ Ducati recently opened a new factory in Rayong, Thailand, ahead of the MotoGP that will take place in Buriram from October 25 to 27, 2024. A select group of 30 motorcyclists had the opportunity to tour the facility, led by Marco Biondi, Ducati Vice President Sales & Marketing Asia Pacific. During the visit, participants were able to explore the various production departments and take part in acceleration and braking tests in a specially equipped cabin. The event, organized by The Bikers Café Thailand, highlighted Ducati's commitment to producing high-quality motorcycles and celebrated the passion for motorcycling, as reported by der-farang.com. The factory, inaugurated on April 5, 2024, represents an important step for Ducati in the Asian market, with a production capacity of 24,000 motorcycles per year.