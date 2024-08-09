Thailand: E-commerce boom as Chinese entrepreneurs enter local market

August 09, 2024_ The e-commerce sector in Thailand is experiencing unprecedented growth, attracting the attention of Chinese entrepreneurs seeking to gain market share. These investors are introducing new strategies and technologies to compete with local companies, contributing to an acceleration of the digital market. The growing demand for online services and the digitalization of small and medium-sized businesses are favoring this phenomenon, making Thailand a strategic hub for e-commerce in the region. The news is reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The expansion of e-commerce in Thailand not only stimulates the local economy, but also offers opportunities for collaboration between Thai and Chinese companies in the digital sector.