Thailand: Economic collaboration between Italy and Thailand for 1.9 billion euros

4 July 2024_ Thailand and Italy have strengthened their economic collaboration with a joint trade value of 1.9 billion euros in 2023. The ninth edition of the Italian-Thai Business Forum was held in Palazzo Vecchio, Florence, with the participation of 29 leading companies from the two countries. The event saw the presence of important figures such as Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and her Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, who discussed investments and trade. Meloni's next visit to Thailand is scheduled for February 2025. Thejournalistclub.com reports it. The meeting highlighted the importance of sectors such as automotive, banking, infrastructure and tourism, promoting sustainable and integrated growth between the two nations.