Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Economic concerns and recovery strategies for 2024

July 15, 2024_ Thailand is facing a significant economic slowdown, with growth forecasts slashed to 2.4% for 2024. Large companies, such as Bangchak...

Thailand: Economic concerns and recovery strategies for 2024
15 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 15, 2024_ Thailand is facing a significant economic slowdown, with growth forecasts slashed to 2.4% for 2024. Large companies, such as Bangchak Corporation, are trying to balance short- and long-term investments to address economic uncertainty. SMEs are also severely affected, with increased debt and decreased sales. Economic authorities hope that public spending and investments can improve the situation in the second half of the year. The news site กรุงเทพธุรกิจ reports it. Companies are adopting different strategies, such as promotions and investments in new sectors, to stimulate demand and support economic recovery.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
large companies such as Bangchak Corporation investimento investments
Vedi anche
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro
News to go
Compiti estivi, 4 genitori su 10 si dicono contrari
News to go
Elettricità, Arera: oltre 76,5% famiglie nel mercato libero
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza