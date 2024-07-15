Thailand: Economic concerns and recovery strategies for 2024

July 15, 2024_ Thailand is facing a significant economic slowdown, with growth forecasts slashed to 2.4% for 2024. Large companies, such as Bangchak Corporation, are trying to balance short- and long-term investments to address economic uncertainty. SMEs are also severely affected, with increased debt and decreased sales. Economic authorities hope that public spending and investments can improve the situation in the second half of the year. The news site กรุงเทพธุรกิจ reports it. Companies are adopting different strategies, such as promotions and investments in new sectors, to stimulate demand and support economic recovery.