Thailand: Economic Confidence Declines in Southern Provinces

01 September 2024_ A recent survey revealed a decline in the economic and social confidence index in 14 provinces in southern Thailand, due to the ongoing economic crisis and rising household debt. Professor Vivat Chanthakinthong pointed out that the overall economic situation, incomes and tourism expenditures are declining, which has a negative impact on the quality of life of citizens. It is recommended that the new government implement urgent measures to stimulate the economy, such as the provision of 10,000 baht cash assistance. The source of this news is matichon.co.th. Professor Vivat also highlighted the need for clear and timely policies from the government to address citizens' concerns and improve the economic situation.