Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 01 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Economic Confidence Declines in Southern Provinces

01 September 2024_ A recent survey revealed a decline in the economic and social confidence index in 14 provinces in southern Thailand, due to the...

Thailand: Economic Confidence Declines in Southern Provinces
01 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 September 2024_ A recent survey revealed a decline in the economic and social confidence index in 14 provinces in southern Thailand, due to the ongoing economic crisis and rising household debt. Professor Vivat Chanthakinthong pointed out that the overall economic situation, incomes and tourism expenditures are declining, which has a negative impact on the quality of life of citizens. It is recommended that the new government implement urgent measures to stimulate the economy, such as the provision of 10,000 baht cash assistance. The source of this news is matichon.co.th. Professor Vivat also highlighted the need for clear and timely policies from the government to address citizens' concerns and improve the economic situation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
address citizens' concerns survey revealed such as pointed out that
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza