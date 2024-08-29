Thailand: Economic crisis underway, businesses call for urgent government intervention

August 29, 2024_ Thai businesses are facing a severe economic crisis, with thousands of businesses closed across the country. Representatives of regional chambers of commerce have urged the new government to stimulate domestic demand and review budget distribution to support the provinces. In particular, they highlight the need for measures to improve the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises and to address the impact of foreign investment, especially from Chinese capital. The source of this news is prachachat.net. Concerns also include the ineffectiveness of current economic policies and the need for more direct intervention to support the most vulnerable segments of the population.