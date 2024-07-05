Thailand: Economic growth forecast at 3% until 2028

July 4, 2024_ The Bank of Thailand (BOT) forecasts that the Thai economy will grow by 3% annually until 2028, lower than previously. BOT Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput stressed that the economic recovery is slow and that many people are still facing financial difficulties. Quarterly growth for 2024 is estimated between 2% and 4%, with improvement expected for 2025. According to Bangkok Business News, to increase economic growth, it is necessary to restructure the economy, improve labor efficiency and invest in new technologies. The BOT also discussed the possibility of changing the inflation target in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance.