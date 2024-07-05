Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 05 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Economic growth forecast at 3% until 2028

July 4, 2024_ The Bank of Thailand (BOT) forecasts that the Thai economy will grow by 3% annually until 2028, lower than previously. BOT Governor...

Thailand: Economic growth forecast at 3% until 2028
05 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 4, 2024_ The Bank of Thailand (BOT) forecasts that the Thai economy will grow by 3% annually until 2028, lower than previously. BOT Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput stressed that the economic recovery is slow and that many people are still facing financial difficulties. Quarterly growth for 2024 is estimated between 2% and 4%, with improvement expected for 2025. According to Bangkok Business News, to increase economic growth, it is necessary to restructure the economy, improve labor efficiency and invest in new technologies. The BOT also discussed the possibility of changing the inflation target in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
economic recovery BOT slow it
Vedi anche
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza