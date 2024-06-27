Thailand: Economic recovery driven by tourism, government and consumption

27 June 2024_ The Bank of Thailand expects a strong economic recovery in the second half of 2024, supported mainly by the tourism sector, government policies and increased domestic consumption. Tourism, in particular, is seen as a key driver of economic growth, thanks to the return of international visitors. Government stimulus measures and increased local consumer spending further contribute to this recovery. The Bank of Thailand highlights the importance of these factors in strengthening the national economy. The news site กรุงเทพธุรกิจ reports it. Economic recovery is expected despite global challenges, thanks to an integrated strategy involving various sectors.