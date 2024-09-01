Cerca nel sito
 
September 1, 2024_ On August 15, 2024, Ambassador Surya Jindawong and a Thai delegation visited Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh,...

Thailand: Education Diplomacy with Carnegie Mellon to Develop Digital Skills
01 settembre 2024 | 12.26
September 1, 2024_ On August 15, 2024, Ambassador Surya Jindawong and a Thai delegation visited Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to discuss cooperation in training highly skilled workers. During the meeting with Chancellor Farnam Jahanian, ways to improve the digital skills of Thai staff and promote STEM education were explored. This initiative is part of Thailand's broader efforts to support the growth of the advanced technology industry, such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence. This was reported by dailynews.co.th. The visit follows previous discussions between the Thai Prime Minister and US officials, highlighting the importance of international collaboration in education.

