Thailand: Election Commission denies delays in announcing results

July 9, 2024_ Thailand's Election Commission (EC) has denied accusations of delaying the announcement of election results. The EC said it is following legal procedures and that the results will be communicated as soon as possible. The delay has caused frustration among some political parties and candidates. The Commission reiterated its commitment to the transparency and fairness of the electoral process. The Bangkok Post reports it. The situation has raised concerns about trust in the country's electoral system.