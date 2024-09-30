Thailand: Election Commission Rejects Over 10 Complaints Against Government

September 30, 2024_ The Office of the Election Commission of Thailand has rejected more than a dozen complaints calling for the dissolution of political parties and the removal of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and some cabinet members. Commission Secretary-General Sawang Boonmee said the complaints did not contain enough information to warrant further action. Among the complaints were some that questioned the legality of the Pheu Thai party, accusing it of being influenced by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. The commission confirmed that the complaints against the prime minister and his adviser Nattawut Saikuar were declared invalid, the Bangkok Post reported. The complaints came amid rising political tension in Thailand, where the current government is under scrutiny for its legitimacy.